Phyllis P. (Kehres) Ruth, 93, of West Lawn, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 11, 2019, at 9:45 a.m. from the

Mifflin Center.

She was the wife of Paul Boldt Ruth, who died in 1978. Born January 13, 1926, in Sacramento, Pa., Phyllis was the daughter of Lawrence and Hilda (Mayer) Kehres; and the sister of the late Forrest Kehres.

She is survived by three children: Linda D. Ruth, of West Lawn; Timothy P. Ruth, of York; David P. Ruth, of Laurel, Md. There are five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Phyllis graduated from Wilson High School in 1943 and the Reading Business Institute in 1945. She and Paul were married December 1, 1945. After raising her family she worked as office coordinator for Feel-Fine Shops, Reading, and later as executive secretary for Paul Kozloff of

Northeastern Distributing.

Along with her husband,Phyllis taught in the Sunday School Junior Department of West Lawn United

Methodist Church for many years. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, bridge and bowling.

A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019, in the West Lawn United Methodist Church, Penn & Woodside Aves., West Lawn, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Jeffrey A. Raffauf will officiate. Interment will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. Viewing will be

immediately before the service at the church beginning at 10:00 am.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to West Lawn United Methodist Church, 15 Woodside Ave., West Lawn, PA 19609 or to Child Evangelism Fellowship of Berks County, 1307 Good St., Reading, PA 19602.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to West Lawn United Methodist Church, 15 Woodside Ave., West Lawn, PA 19609 or to Child Evangelism Fellowship of Berks County, 1307 Good St., Reading, PA 19602.




