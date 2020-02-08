|
Phyllis H. Trupp, 89, of Wyomissing, passed away on February 7, 2020, at The Highlands at Wyomissing. She was the wife of Gerald J. Trupp, they were married on May 10, 1958, and enjoyed over 61 years of marriage. Her first husband, Lieutenant Richard A. Nein, passed away on November 8, 1954 while serving his country in the US Air Force. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Clara (Hertzog) Labe. Phyllis was the secretary for Trupp’s Garage at 1550 N. 6th Street, Reading where she worked with her husband. She was a member of Kissinger’s Lutheran Church, Wyomissing. Phyllis enjoyed knitting, ceramics, sewing, camping, gardening, and golfing. She loved her dogs and spending time with her family. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Nancy Ann (Thomas) Dunn, Lower Heidelberg Twp.; Thomas G. (Susan) Trupp, Fleetwood; and Jo-Ann (Brian) Ketterer, Bernville. There is one sister, Fern Sweigart, North Hills, MI; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two brothers, Russell and Roger Labe. Services will be Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 12 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading with burial to follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park. A visitation will be held Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to Kissinger’s Lutheran Church, 715 Berkshire Blvd. Wyomissing, PA 19610 or Alzheimer’s Association at in Phyllis’ name. Condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020