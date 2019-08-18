Home

Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church
117 West Arch
Fleetwood, PA
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
117 East Arch Street
Fleetwood, PA
Phyllis (Dupler) Umbenhauer


1945 - 2019
Phyllis (Dupler) Umbenhauer Obituary

Phyllis R. Umbenhauer, age 73, of Reading, passed away on August 15, 2019 at her residence.

She was born in Elizabethtown, the daughter of the late Arthur Dupler and Betty (Irely) Dupler.

Phyllis's love of singing and music came from being raised in a family of musicians. Her family would play at churches and other benefits. She was a singer in the local band, The Flame, for many years. Phyllis was a Penn State football fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR races. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Fleetwood.

She is survived by her children: Robert S. Splain, of Fla.; Edward W., husband of Darleen Cramp, of Newmanstown, Pa.; Cindy L. (Cramp) Theilacker, of Hyde Park, Pa.; Jeana L. (Cramp), wife of Terrance Lee, of Reading, Pa.; Tracy L. (Cramp) Dierolf, of Alaska; Sherri A. Cramp, of Muhlenberg Pa.; and Marsha S. Umbenhauer, of Alaska. Other survivors include fifteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Also a sister, Laura Louise, wife of Keith Murphy, of Elizabethtown, Pa.; brother, Jay A.,

husband of Betty Dupler, of Fla.; and brother, Harold E., husband of Linda Dupler, of Lenhartsville, Pa.

A viewing will be held Thursday, August 22nd 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 117 West Arch, Fleetwood. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. Paul's Union Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Phyllis's memory to Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of America, at crohnscolitisfoundation.org or Crohn's & Colitis

Foundation National Headquarters, ATTN: Financial

Operations, 733 Third Avenue, Ste. 510, New York, NY 10017. Online condolences can be made at:

www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019
