Polly Mohn (Lerch) Lehman, 98, of

Wyomissing, and Avalon, N.J., passed away peacefully Monday, March 11, 2019, in her Wyomissing residence, surrounded by family and friends.

Born January 23, 1921, in Dr. Stryker's

Private Hospital in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Edward Jones Lerch and Kathryn Adams Mohn.

Polly grew up during Reading's golden age, the daughter of one of Berks County's prominent manufacturing families. She was a 1939 graduate of Mt. Penn High School, and a 1941 graduate of McCann School of Business. Her first job was with her family's hat manufacturing company, Mohn Brother's Company. Some of her family's other manufacturing interests included Reading Hardware Corporation, National Brass and Iron, and Laurel Hosiery Mills.

Polly was a 70-year member emeritus of the Junior

League of Reading, and during the 1970s was chairman of the Junior League's Cotillion Dances for young people. Last summer was her 97th summer on the Seven Mile Island,

having spent her youth in Stone Harbor, N.J., and later years

in Avalon, N.J., surrounded by friends at her beach house.

Perhaps Polly is best known for the past 40 years as the face of Mom Chaffe's Cellarette Restaurant in West

Reading. Together with her husband and son, she built Mom Chaffe's into the popular restaurant that it is today. Polly was well known by thousands of patrons around the world for her friendly, refined personality, and rarely missed a day at the restaurant, her last day being January 25, 2019.

She married Melvin Ralph Lehman in 1949, and they were married 60 years until his death in 2009. She was

predeceased by her twin sister, Ann Lerch Dalton; and her younger sister, Kathryn Lerch Lance.

Polly is survived by her son, John Lerch Lehman,

Wyomissing; a niece, Sandra Lance Wolf, Asheville, N.C.; and many friends and employees who will miss her gentle smile, her energetic spirit and her no-nonsense attitude

toward life.

Private graveside services at Charles Evans Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.

Contributions may be made to the Berks History Center, 940 Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, in memory of Polly Lehman.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements.

recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



