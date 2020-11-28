1/
Polly Schlegel
Polly C. (Checchio) Schlegel, 64, of Jacksonville, passed away on Thursday, November 26th, 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer in the residence of her sister P. Sue Perrotty, Exeter Twp. Born in Plainfield, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Mauro and Portia Checchio (Schuler). Polly is survived by her son, Christopher W. Schlegel, her daughter, Portia L. Reid, wife of Greg; three grandchildren, Eleanor, Vivian, and Willian Reid; her sister P. Sue Perrotty, wife of Craig, and her three brothers, Mark Checchio, husband of Bobbi, James Checchio, husband of Sharon, and John Checchio. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
