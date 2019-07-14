"You are the most talented, most

interesting, most extraordinary, person in the universe. You are capable of amazing things." - The Lego Movie.

Preston Conner Dray, 9, went to heaven on Thursday, July 11, 2019, alongside his cherished mother, Pamela Vera Snyder, and his dear angel sister, Evelynn Rose.

Born in Pottstown, PA., on May 7, 2010, Preston was the sunshine of his parents' lives. Family was very important to Preston -- he was excited to have a baby sister, and was proud of all of his cousins. Preston loved God, his friends, his Sunday School class, and was so full of life and love. We all have a great peace knowing that Preston is in heaven with his great-grandparents, mother, angel sister and

especially, the Lord.

Preston had the most kind and giving heart that was

evident to all who knew him. In May of 2018, he chose to help the poor for a personal project at school by collecting over 45 lbs. of food from family and friends to donate to Boyertown Area Multi-Service. This was one example of Preston putting everyone before himself.

Preston loved playing on his Xbox One, having sleepovers with his friends and cousins and playing outside. He loved taking camping trips, going hunting, and riding trains with his Pop Pop. He was always looking forward to the family trip to Knoebels Amusement Park every summer where he could ride all the rides he wanted.

Preston always joked with his Aunt Debbie, that her dog, Sammy was his. He was so excited to finally have a dog of his own, Novi. Every day, Novi and Preston would chase each other around the house and play together. At night, he loved cuddling with her and waking up with her in his arms. Novi will miss her play partner, Preston.

Preston is survived by his father, Josh Knarr; his

grandparents: Robert and Linda Snyder, and Mark and

Doris Knarr; his aunts and uncles: Margaret Brashier, wife of Brandon, Deborah Snyder, Emma Snyder, Jonathan and Mary Knarr, Jacob and Monica Knarr, Jedidiah Knarr, Joe Dedrick, and Emily and Tim Allebach; his great-aunts and great-uncles: Gary and Denisa Snyder, Karen Snyder,

Deborah and Paul Williams, and Kendall Viele; his cousins: Grace, Alucard, Sylvia, Levi and Haven; and his biological father, Randall Dray.

Viewings will take place on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., and on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., at Colebrookdale Chapel, 2108 Farmington Ave., Boyertown, PA 19512. A Life Celebration will take place on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at

Colebrookdale Chapel. Interment will take place after the service at Limerick Garden of Memories.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Preston's memory to Boyertown Area Multi-Service online at http://www.boyertownareamulti-service.org or mailed to 200 West Spring St., Boyertown, PA 19512.

Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA, 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.



