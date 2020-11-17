1/1
Quentin L. Wenrich
Quentin L. “Umpie” Wenrich Quentin L. “Umpie” Wenrich, 73, of Bern Twp., passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of Sharon L. (Sayre) Wenrich. They were married November 20, 1971 and would have celebrated 49 years of marriage this week. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late LeRoy Q. and Betty J. (Young) Wenrich. He graduated from Schuylkill Valley High School in 1965, and attended 1 year at Millersville. He was a US Army Veteran of Vietnam, during which he was a medical helicopter pilot. He worked for 30 years as a powder technician for Polymer Corps, retiring in 2009. Throughout his career he also served in the National Guard as a Helicopter Pilot for 26 years. He was a charter member in 1991 of VFW Post No. 11282, Leesport, the board of Leesport Community Days, and the Leesport Historical Society. He always enjoyed reading. Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter: Nicole A. (Wenrich) wife of Charles N. Watmuff, Jr., Dauberville; a granddaughter: Calliesta; and two sisters: Donna L. (Wenrich) wife of Richard Wiswesser, Mt. Penn, and Rev. Beverly K. Wenrich, Geigertown. A brief memorial service with military honors will be held. Tomorrow, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11:30 am at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
223 Peach St
Leesport, PA 19533
(610) 926-2737
