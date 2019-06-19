R. John Baver, 91, of Reading, passed away Monday, June 17th at Berkshire Center, Reading.

Mr. Baver was born in Reading, on August 10, 1927, a son of the late Estella (Frederick) and John A. Baver. He was the widower of Ruth H. (Hess) Baver. Mrs. Baver died January 17, 2000.

He graduated from Reading High School in 1945; Spring Garden Institute and Wyomissing Polytech Institute. He was a 75 year member of Peace Lutheran Church, Reading, past council president, as well as over 60 years in the senior choir and he taught Sunday School.

Mr. Baver worked as a draftsman for Paul U. Koch; and worked at Carpenter Technology from 1976 till he retired in 1992. He was past chairman of Berks County Easter Seals and a life member of Riverside Fire Company.

Richard is survived by two daughters, Maryann L.

Gardner, of Reading; Kathi J. Bernard, of Merchantville, N.J.; two sons, John D. Baver, of Reading; William R. Baver, of Wayne, Delaware County. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Ryan, Daniel, Timothy, Elizabeth, Kaitlin, Allison, Andrew, Riley, Michael and Devin; 6 great-grandchildren, plus one on the way.

He was predeceased by a brother, Charles D. Baver.

A religious service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, June 21st at Peace Lutheran Church, 1728 Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601. A viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., on Friday, June 21st at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Peace Lutheran Church, at the above address.

Interment at Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading.

The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Service Inc., 1501 N. 11th Street, Reading, is in charge of the

arrangements. Online condolences may be made at

www.sandersfuneral.com.



