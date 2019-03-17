Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for R. Mark Lundquist.

R. Mark Lundquist, of Oley, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 63 years of age after a valiant battle against cancer.

A brilliant mind and brilliantly kind, he was born in Belleville, Ill., as the firstborn of the late Bruce F. and Susan (Knapp)

Lundquist. After living in 16 homes by his 16th birthday, Mark swam his way through Abington High School, Pa., 1973, and Denison University, 1977. On his way toward graduation from Dickinson School of Law in 1980, he swam his way into the heart of Eileen (Landy) Lundquist. Eileen would remain the love of his life through their 37+-year marriage.

After becoming the youngest partner at Stevens & Lee as a bond attorney, Mark struck out on his own path and built an impressive entrepreneurial career in municipal finance. This choice allowed him to devote the following three

decades to his greatest joys: his wife, his four sons and their growing families. He encouraged them each to grow in their own direction and his support led each of them to

fulfilling lives across the country.

Surviving Mark are: Thomas, (Lori Lister) and his step-children, Madison and Gavin Lister, Morrisville, Pa.; Kevin, his wife, Clare, and their daughter Catherine, Denver, Colo.; Patrick, (Amy Henson), Santa Monica, Calif.; Ryan, first of his name, St. Louis, Mo. Also remembering Mark with love are sisters, Laurie (Alan) Schwartzstein, Oregon, Wis., and Lisa (Craig) Freitag, Alexandria Bay, N.Y.;

brother, Brad (Laurie), Carthage, N.Y.; and a large and

loving extended family.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on

Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. in St. Catharine of

Siena R.C.C., Exeter Township, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading. Mark was a faithful member of this parish and

also served for a number of years on its finance committee. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mark's honor to St. Catharine of Siena Church, Lifeline of Berks County, Mary's Shelter or a .

Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please email [email protected]



