Rachael Nagle
Rachael M. Nagle, 93, formerly of Terre Hill and Ephrata, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at Ephrata Manor. She was preceded in death by her husband Ray S. “Whitey” Nagle in 2008. Born in Terre Hill, she was the daughter of the late John A. and Ruth (Fasnacht) Horst. Rachael had worked at Shirlee Mfg. then at F. W. Woolworth Distribution Center, retiring in 1986. She was a member of Trinity E. C. Church, Terre Hill. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, entertaining her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving are two children, Suzanne Northeimer, Ephrata and John married to Marlene (Ressler) Nagle, Ephrata, two grandchildren Lori Fahnestock and Jack Nagle and four great-grandchildren Brett Fahnestock, Holly Fahnestock, Archer Nagle, and Ayla Nagle and a sister Phyllis Leibrand, Ephrata. She was preceded in death by a grandson Kevin Nagle, a son-in-law Lew Northeimer, a brother Richard Horst and sister Harriet Clauser. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. Interment will be in Terre Hill Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorials in Rachael’s name may be made to Trinity E. C. Church, P. O. Box 247, Terre Hill, PA 17581. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 18 to Jul. 21, 2020.
