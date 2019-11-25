|
|
Rachel Jane Benning, 46, of Douglas Township, Montgomery County, died November 23, 2019, in the Reading Hospital, with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of Michael C. Benning, to whom she was married June 23, 2001. Born February 25, 1973, in Reading, she was a daughter of Barbara L. (Swartley) Yerger and the late Alan W. Yerger, who died in 2013. Rachel was a 1991 graduate of Oley Valley High School and a graduate of Kutztown University, where she earned her degree in early elementary childhood education. She was employed as a teacher, holding various positions over the years, most recently working in the preschool at Grace Lutheran Church, Pottstown, for a number of years. A member of Christ Lutheran Church, Oley, she also attended Trinity Evangelical Church, Boyertown, where she was also an active volunteer. She was a Girl Scout as a young lady and earned the highest honor, the Gold Award. Surviving, in addition to her husband and mother, are her two sons, Mason Alan Benning, 15 years-old; and Logan Michael Benning, 8 years-old. Also surviving is her brother, Joel Yerger, of Forest, Va., and his daughter, Maya Yerger. Services will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, at 11:30 a.m., at Christ Lutheran Church, 325 Covered Bridge Road, Oley. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow in Oley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to “Funds for the Benning Family,” at https://www.gofundme.com/f/funds-for-the-benning-family?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Oley, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019