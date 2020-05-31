Rachel (Gelsinger) Burket, 80, of Wernersville, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Phoebe Berks Health Care Center. Born in Heidelberg Township on March 31, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Katie (Ohlinger) Gelsinger. She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Jonathan Burket, September 10, 1999. The youngest of nine children, her siblings included the Clarence, married to Esther (Forry) Gelsinger; Lester, married to Harriett (Bare) Gelsinger; Edwin, married to Mae (Achey) Gelsinger; Paul married to June (Merrell) Gelsinger; Beulah (Gelsinger), married to Norman Lamm; Elsie (Gelsinger), married to Woodrow Oliver; Mary (Gelsinger), married to William Dautrich; Pauline (Gelsinger), married to Wayne Hinnershitz. While not having children of her own, she enjoyed her 29 nieces and nephews: Lorraine Kratz, Linda Cruz, Louise Houtz, Russell Lamm, Ralph Lamm, Richard Gelsinger, Joan Fessler, Harold Gelsinger, Ernest Gelsinger, Michael Gelsinger, Michele Deterich, Larry Gelsinger, James Gelsinger, Miriam Manwiller, Nancy Gelsinger, Earl Dautrich, Dianne Lutz, Fay Knabb, Jacob Dautrich, Katie Dautrich, Steve Hinnershitz, Mark Hinnershitz, Marie Miller, Patrick Gelsinger, Timothy Gelsinger, Andrew Gelsinger, Howard Gelsinger, Melvin Gelsinger, and Scott Hinnershitz. There are also numerous great nieces and nephews. Rachel was a 1953 graduate of Showers One-Room School, 1957 graduate of Conrad Weiser High School, a 1961 graduate of Kutztown State College, and 1963 graduate of Temple University, Rachel Taught second and third grades in the Sinking Spring and Whitfield buildings of the Wilson School District for 32 ½ years (1961-1993). Rachel was a lifelong and active member of St. John’s (Hain’s) UCC, Wernersville. She directed the Cherub Choir, co-directed and served as pianist for the Ambassadors of Cheer for over 29 years, sang on the Senior Choir, served on the Sunday School Business Committee, served as secretary for the Ecumenical Affairs Committee of Wernersville, taught Sunday School, served on Women’s Fellowship projects, visited church members, and helped to coordinate dinners. After her retirement from the classroom, Rachel volunteered in the community- tutored for the Literacy Conuncil, transported people to appointments for West Berks Shepherding Ministries, helped with the Conrad Weiser Food Pantry, and helped with the Heidelberg Heritage Society projects. Faith, Family, and Friends were important elements in Rachel’s life as she shared the many blessings God, through Jesus Christ, bestowed on her. Services are private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s (Hain’s) UCC, 591 N. Church Road, Wernersville, PA 19565. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.