Rachel E. (Seidel) Zehner, 97, of Orwigsburg, Pa., died peacefully at Seton Manor on February 18, 2020, where she resided since May of 2016. She was the widow of Russell C. Zehner, who died in June of 1975. Born October 29, 1922, in Lenhartsville, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Hettie (Moll) and Milton W. Seidel. Rachel is survived by one brother, Elton Seidel, of Lenhartsville Pa.; and three daughters: Constance Teter, wife of Lester, Orwigsburg; Diane Brobst, New Ringgold; and Jan Grove, of Orwigsburg; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by four brothers: Arlan, Curtis, George and Lloyd Seidel; five sisters: Miriam Lengel, Helen Gougler, Evelyn Sproesser, Esther Koehler and Anna Kessler; and her son, Carl J. “Rock” Zehner. Services will be held on Saturday, February 29, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Orwigsburg. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Zion’s Stone Church-West Penn, New Ringgold. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rachel’s name to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 215 North Warren Street, Orwigsburg, PA 17961. Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home Inc., Orwigsburg, is honored to be serving the family.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020