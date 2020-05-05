Rachel M. Stump
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rachel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rachel M. Stump Rachel M. Stump, age 102, died of natural causes on May 4, 2020 in her residence in Wernersville, PA. Her husband Herbert J Stump died July 4, 2000. Born in South Heidelberg Township, she was a daughter of the late Levi H. Koch and A. Rachel (Zeller) Koch. She was a retired cafeteria worker at Lower Heidelberg Elementary School in the Wilson Schools and a full time homemaker. She was a member of the PA German singing group know as “Die Dolpehock Sanger Chor” and served as its president for more than 10 years, performing at PA German folk festivals and monthly on Berks County TV for many years. She was a life-long member of St. Daniel’s Lutheran Church in Robesonia, PA. Her church work and her family were her greatest joys. She also loved flowers and gardening and was a quilter for more than 20 years at her church. She is survived by three sons H. Theodore and his wife Dianne of Aurora, CO, Byron K. and his wife Mary of West Friendship, MD, and Gregory J. and his wife Debra of South Windsor, CT. Other survivors include her brother, Donald L. Koch of Wernersville, PA as well as four grandchildren – Benjamin, Jonathan, Christopher, and Sarah – and six great-grandchildren – Jordan, Jake, Hannah, Hailey, Owen, and Adalyn. She was predeceased by sister Mae Z. Oxenreider, brother LeRoy A. Koch, brother Robert F. Koch, and sister Helene I. Lutz. Services will be held privately at the graveside at Heidelberg Cemetery at St Daniels Church in Robesonia with a memorial service to be scheduled in the future. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be sent to St. Daniel’s Lutheran Church Memorial Fund at 436 Big Spring Road, Robesonia PA 19551. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved