Rachel M. Stump Rachel M. Stump, age 102, died of natural causes on May 4, 2020 in her residence in Wernersville, PA. Her husband Herbert J Stump died July 4, 2000. Born in South Heidelberg Township, she was a daughter of the late Levi H. Koch and A. Rachel (Zeller) Koch. She was a retired cafeteria worker at Lower Heidelberg Elementary School in the Wilson Schools and a full time homemaker. She was a member of the PA German singing group know as “Die Dolpehock Sanger Chor” and served as its president for more than 10 years, performing at PA German folk festivals and monthly on Berks County TV for many years. She was a life-long member of St. Daniel’s Lutheran Church in Robesonia, PA. Her church work and her family were her greatest joys. She also loved flowers and gardening and was a quilter for more than 20 years at her church. She is survived by three sons H. Theodore and his wife Dianne of Aurora, CO, Byron K. and his wife Mary of West Friendship, MD, and Gregory J. and his wife Debra of South Windsor, CT. Other survivors include her brother, Donald L. Koch of Wernersville, PA as well as four grandchildren – Benjamin, Jonathan, Christopher, and Sarah – and six great-grandchildren – Jordan, Jake, Hannah, Hailey, Owen, and Adalyn. She was predeceased by sister Mae Z. Oxenreider, brother LeRoy A. Koch, brother Robert F. Koch, and sister Helene I. Lutz. Services will be held privately at the graveside at Heidelberg Cemetery at St Daniels Church in Robesonia with a memorial service to be scheduled in the future. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be sent to St. Daniel’s Lutheran Church Memorial Fund at 436 Big Spring Road, Robesonia PA 19551. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 5 to May 6, 2020.