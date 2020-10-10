1/1
Raie Fogelman
Raie (Freedman) Fogelman Raie (Freedman) Fogelman, 93, passed October 8 in Berkshire Center, Exeter Township. She was the widow of the late Gerald Fogelman. She was born in London, England. Raie and her husband co-owned and operated Towne Jewelers, Reading for over 39 years. She was a member of Reform Congregation Oheb Sholom, Wyomissing. She is survived by a son, Robert M. Fogelman and wife Jacqueline Fogelman and a daughter, Patrice Douglas wife of Vincent Douglas, 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Services and burial will be private in Mt. Sinai Cemetery, Shillington. Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. www.henningerfuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
