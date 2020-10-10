Raie Fogelman

Raie (Freedman) Fogelman Raie (Freedman) Fogelman, 93, passed October 8 in Berkshire Center, Exeter Township. She was the widow of the late Gerald Fogelman. She was born in London, England. Raie and her husband co-owned and operated Towne Jewelers, Reading for over 39 years. She was a member of Reform Congregation Oheb Sholom, Wyomissing. She is survived by a son, Robert M. Fogelman and wife Jacqueline Fogelman and a daughter, Patrice Douglas wife of Vincent Douglas, 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Services and burial will be private in Mt. Sinai Cemetery, Shillington. Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. www.henningerfuneralhome.com