Ralph Althouse

Ralph C. Althouse, 90, of Carbondale, died peacefully Monday at Carbondale Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. His wife was the late Faye Klopp Althouse. Born in Leesport, son of the late J. Brooke and Esther N. Loose Althouse, he was instrumental in the development of tennis in Carbondale in the 1960’s. For many years, he was an avid instructor of the sport providing lessons for hundreds of children and adults on the tennis court at his home and at the Carbondale YMCA. He also volunteered at the YMCA for many years. He was a manager for Prudential Insurance. Ralph also enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf. He cherished time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family extends sincere gratitude to family and friends for their support during his recent illness. The family also thanks the Carbondale Nursing and Rehabilitation Center staff, Traditional Hospice staff and Dr. Matt Haley for their care. Surviving are two daughters, Diana Lynne Katchmore, Heart Lake; and Susan Faye Mancuso and husband, Donald, Crystal Lake; a son, R. Curtis Althouse and wife, Ellen, Union Dale; seven grandchildren, Danielle Angeloni; Jonathan Katchmore and wife, Heather; Jeffrey Katchmore; Michael Mancuso and wife, Jennifer; Summer Faye Peregrin and husband, J.D.; Anika Althouse and fiancé, Sidney Chidester; and Curtis John Althouse and companion, Kirsten Gilpin; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Irwin D. Althouse and Lynne Althouse; and a sister, Florence Ammarell. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Laureldale Cemetery, Reading. Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers or food, memorial contributions may be sent to the Carbondale YMCA, 82 N. Main St., Carbondale PA 18407. Arrangements by Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.



