Ralph L. Arnold, age 86, of Cumru
Township, went to be with the Lord, Sunday evening, September 8, 2019.
He was born and raised in Temple, Pa. Son of the late Stewart and Izella Arnold. He was married to Joan M. (Haring) Arnold for 49 years until her passing to be with the Lord in January 2013. They met and married at Calvary Baptist Church in Reading, Pa., and were members for over 60 years. He was very involved with the bus ministry which picked up children and elderly in need of transportation to and from church. He volunteered in repairing trucks for Hope Rescue Mission in Reading, Pa.
He was proud to have served his country in the Army as a corporal. He was employed with UGI Corporation working as an auto mechanic, advancing to become head of the
garage which maintained all vehicles and equipment. He retired from UGI Corporation after 44 years of service.
He was one of ten children, having three brothers and six sisters. He is survived by his son, Noel Arnold, husband of Pamela; son, Nathan Arnold; daughter, Susan (O'Brian)
Arnold, wife of John; daughter, Naomi Arnold; nine grandchildren; sisters, Emily Pfautz and Lucy Schroeder.
He loved everything automotive, anything he could
tinker on to fix with tools. Anyone that knew him would
also say he loved to talk. He would do anything he could to help a person in need. He was a great son, husband, father and grand pop.
