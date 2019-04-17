Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Degler.

Ralph S. Degler, 85, of Wyomissing, passed away April 13, 2019, in the Reading Hospital.

He was the beloved husband of Patricia L. (Brown) Degler, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Marvin S. and Marie C. (Gerhart) Degler.

Ralph was a 1951 graduate of Reading High School.

He was a United States Army veteran serving during the Korean War. Ralph was employed by AT&T as a layout

operator for 39 years, retiring in 1994.

He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan. He was a member of the Chandler Lodge #227, Rajah Temple Shriners, Train Collectors Association, Goodwill Fire Co. Beneficial Association and the Telephone Pioneers of America. He also loved traveling, having gone on over 40 cruises. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his two daughters, Pamela L., wife of Douglass Searle, Lancaster, and Cheryl L., wife of Thomas Evanosky, Blandon. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Eric Searle, Taylor Evanosky and Derek Evanosky.

Ralph was predeceased by his sister, Janet H. Miller; and grandson, Jason Searle.

Memorial service will be held Monday, April 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, with burial at Berks County Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



