Ralph Franklin Drey, 86, of Baltic and formerly of Douglassville, Pennsylvania, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Oak Pointe Nursing Home in Baltic following a period of declining health.He was born in Douglassville, PA on November 15, 1933 to the late John M. and Mary Marguerite (Angstadt) Drey and married Sara Hafer. She died. He then married Cathy Drey. She died.He was owner and operator of the former Drey Brothers Dairy Farm in PA.He is survived by his daughter, Ann (Fred Jr.) Doberstein of Newcomerstown; daughter-in-law, Kerry Drey of PA; 3 grandchildren; and his brother, Charles (Joyce) Drey of PA.In addition to his parents and two wives, he was preceded in death by his son, Mark A. Drey and siblings, Harry, Barry, Mary, Grace, Ruth, Betty, Katheryn, and Leroy.A Celebration of Life Service will be held in PA when the current health crisis permits. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.Smith-Varns330-852-2141www.smithvarns.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.