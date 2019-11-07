|
Ralph E. Kemery, 86, passed away November 5, 2019, at the Reading Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Maryellen T. Kemery, who passed away in 1989. Born November 29, 1932 in Brandonville, Pa., he was the son of the late William and Minnie (Foose) Kemery. He was employed by Western Electrical in the maintenance department. Ralph proudly served in the United States Army. Surviving are his five children: Thomas, husband of Carol Kemery, Michael, husband of Kay Kemery, Steven Kemery, Jean Kemery, wife of James Miller, and Anne, wife of Michael Quinn. Also surviving is his sister, Edith, wife of Herman Donton Sr. Other survivors include his six grandchildren: Justine Barrales, Daniel Kemery, Justin Kemery, Danielle Dierolf, Joshua Hertzog, Brandon Dierolf; and five great-grandchildren: Luis Barrales Jr., Mary Ellen Barrales, Skylar Kemery, Skarlett Kemery and Brezlynn Hertzog. Many nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Kemery; brothers, Roy and Earl Kemery; and his sister, Alice Kirn. A visitation will be held Friday, November 15 from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019