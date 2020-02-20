|
Ralph Eugene Gullo, 87 of Honey Brook, PA, formerly of Lindenwold, NJ and Robeson Twp, Berks Co., PA, died on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Tel Hai Retirement Community, Honey Brook, PA. Born on May 5, 1932 in Camden County, Camden, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Ralph Ignatius Gullo and Rose (Mottola) Gullo. Ralph was the husband of Lillian Frances (Sellers) Gullo. He served in the United States Navy for 8 years during the Korean Conflict. Ralph was the owner operator of Eldorado Home Improvements; Lindenwold, NJ and later Rivit Master, Huntingdon Valley, PA and after retiring he was a School bus driver for 13 years. He was a member of Immaculate Conception, St. Benedict’s, & St. Columbkill’s Prime Time Club, he belonged to 5 square dance clubs, and 3 RV Clubs, camped for 44 yrs. and traveled with their children all over the USA into every state and Canada; enjoyed many cruises, including: Hawaii, Alaska, Caribbean, Bermuda, Nova Scotia and several other countries around the world. He also was a recent member of Tel Hai Ukulele band He was a member of Immaculate Conception RC Church. Surviving along with his wife are 3 sons, Randy E. husband of Karen L. Gullo of Mooers Forks, NY, Rod J. husband of Sunisa Gullo of San Diego, CA, Scott L. husband of Sherri Gullo of Robeson Twp., Berks County, PA, daughter, Jaymee J. Samsel of Mt. Penn, PA and 8 grandchildren. The family will receive relative and friends Monday, March 2, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:00 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00 AM at Immaculate Conception RC Church, 905 Chestnut St., Douglassville, PA. The inurnment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020