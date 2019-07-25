Dr. Ralph E. Fehr III, passed away July 19, 2019, peacefully after a long courageous

battle with Good Syndrome.

Born August 15, 1961, in Reading, Pa., he is survived by his loving wife, Karen McMullen Fehr; sons, Clayton and William; parents, Ralph and Estelle Fehr II, Reading, Pa.; brothers, Gary, Ozark, Mo.; and Kevin, Murfreesboro, Tenn.; his pals, Buddy and Freddy; and special friend, Dr. Chung Seop Jeong.

Ralph was a professor of electrical engineering (power) at USF. He instructed continuing education classes at

University of Wisconsin, Power Systems training, Pa., AZTech-Dubai. He graduated from Wilson High School, Reading, Pa., 1979. He received his degrees from Penn State, BSEE; University of Colorado, MSEE; and USF, Ph.D. He was an Eagle Scout, IEEE Sr. Member, numerous awards in engineering and teaching. His teachings and knowledge will carry on through the students and

engineers he has mentored over the years.

A special thanks to Drs. Silverfield, Ledford, Mai and Scannon for their care.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, July 26, at

Gonzalez Funeral Home, 7209 N. Dale Mabry, with

visitation starting at 4:00 p.m. Service at 6:00 p.m.

Gravesite services will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens on Saturday, July 27 at 12:00 noon in Thonotosassa.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Morning Star School, Tampa, 210 E. Linebaugh Ave., Tampa 33612. Morningstartampa.org.



