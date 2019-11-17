|
Ralph G. Haas, 76, of Mertztown, passed away, Sunday November 17, 2019. He was the husband of the late Judith P. (Hemp) Haas and the companion of Carol Beehrle. Born in Kuhnsville, he was the son of the late Carl C. and Irene S. (Kratzer) Haas. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was employed at Oce for many years before retiring. Ralph was an active member of the Longswamp Lions. He loved his tractors and hunting in New York. He loved throwing frisbee to his dog Millie. He is survived by his companion, Carol; sons, Robert W.; and Michael C. and his companion, Chris Richebacher; grandchildren, Sequoia and Quehnna; four great-grandchildren; brothers: Glen, Chris and Dennis; and sisters, Diane Beitler and Gloria Schreiner. He was preceded in death by brothers, Vern and Neil. Services will be held, Thursday November 21, 2019, at the Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Road, Breinigsville, PA 18031. Calling will begin at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, in the funeral home. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com Contributions may be made to the 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019