Ralph S. “Buck” Hains Ralph S. “Buck” Hains, 90, formerly of Maidencreek Township, passed away Tuesday, December 3rd in the South Eastern PA Veterans Center in Spring City. He was married to the late Joyce G. (Weller) Hains who passed away November 12, 1999. Born in Temple, he was the son of the late Harry F. Hains, Sr. and Minnie (Reinert) Hains Huey. He proudly served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. He was employed as a machinist at Rayatheon Corp. in Topton for forty years . He also was employed by Trimmaster Corp. in Temple retiring in 1987. He was a member of Maidencreek Church in Blandon. He was a life member of the Temple Fire Co. and the Blandon Fire Co. He is survived by nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren. He is predeceased by a brother, Harry F. Hains, Jr., a step son, Ken L. Weller, a step daughter, Patricia Ann Hains, and a step grandson, Chad Weller. A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 9th at 11 am in the Milkins Giles Funeral Home, Inc., 4914 Kutztown Rd., Temple with Reverend Sara Hertzog officiating. A viewing will be held on Monday from 10:30 am until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Maidencreek Cemetery in Blandon where military honors will be conducted by Ray A. Master Post 217 American Legion, Topton Online condolences may be made at www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
