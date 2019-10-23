|
|
Ralph J. Fegely, 90, of Mertztown, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, in the Laurel Center, Hamburg. He was the husband of the late Rachael L. (Oswald) Fegely. Born in Longswamp Township, he was a son of the late James L. and Marie S. (Fegely) Fegely. He worked for Atlas Minerals and Chemicals Inc. for over 40 years before retiring in 1995. He was a member and former church council member of Christ Mertz Lutheran Church, Dryville. He served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War and was a member of Ray A. Master Post 217, American Legion, Topton. Along with his late wife, he was a member of the Brandywine Minstrelaires. Survivors: sons: Michael A., Duane D., David J. and wife, Elizabeth, and Ralph D. and wife, Michelle; daughter, Gail A., wife of James Less; brothers, Wayne and wife, Phyllis, and William; sister, Anna Meck; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, Lee, in 1961. Services: 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, in Christ Mertz Lutheran Church, 16 Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood, PA 19522. A calling hour will begin at 10:00 a.m. in the church. Schmoyer Funeral Home is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Ralph’s name may be made to the church.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019