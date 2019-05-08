Ralph J. "Dewey" Kemmerer, 85, a

resident at Rittenhouse Village at

Muhlenberg, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019. He was the longtime companion of Betty Rentschler of 55 years and Grace Rank of 2 years.

Born in Maidencreek Twp., he was the son of the late Paul A. and Minnie M. (Becker) Kemmerer. He was a member of St. John's (Gernant's) Church, Ontelaunee Twp. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran during the

Korean Conflict. Ralph worked as a metal lab worker for Empire Steel for 8 and a half years, and later was owner/operator of a school bus for 15 years. After the military, he graduated from Industrial Management Institute, Reading, in 1961. Dewey was a member of Leesport, Shoemakersville, and Temple Fire Companies, and the Perry Gun Club. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by four sisters: Betty M. (Kemmerer) Johns, wife of Douglas, Wyomissing; Gloria N. (Kemmerer) Gerhard, friend of Dennis Clemens, Hamburg; Dorothy E. (Kemmerer) Cohler, wife of Dr. Alan, Solebury, Bucks County; and Ruth E. (Kemmerer) Kaucher, wife of Charles, Maidencreek Twp. He is also survived by a special friend who calls Ralph "Poppy," Kruiz Bonenfant.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach St., Leesport, PA 19533. Burial will follow in St. John's (Gernant's) Cemetery, Ontelaunee Twp. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., in the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit

