Ralph Kemmerer

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Kemmerer.
Service Information
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA
19533
(610)-926-2737
Obituary
Send Flowers


Ralph J. "Dewey" Kemmerer, 85, a

resident at Rittenhouse Village at

Muhlenberg, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019. He was the longtime companion of Betty Rentschler of 55 years and Grace Rank of 2 years.

Born in Maidencreek Twp., he was the son of the late Paul A. and Minnie M. (Becker) Kemmerer. He was a member of St. John's (Gernant's) Church, Ontelaunee Twp. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran during the

Korean Conflict. Ralph worked as a metal lab worker for Empire Steel for 8 and a half years, and later was owner/operator of a school bus for 15 years. After the military, he graduated from Industrial Management Institute, Reading, in 1961. Dewey was a member of Leesport, Shoemakersville, and Temple Fire Companies, and the Perry Gun Club. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by four sisters: Betty M. (Kemmerer) Johns, wife of Douglas, Wyomissing; Gloria N. (Kemmerer) Gerhard, friend of Dennis Clemens, Hamburg; Dorothy E. (Kemmerer) Cohler, wife of Dr. Alan, Solebury, Bucks County; and Ruth E. (Kemmerer) Kaucher, wife of Charles, Maidencreek Twp. He is also survived by a special friend who calls Ralph "Poppy," Kruiz Bonenfant.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach St., Leesport, PA 19533. Burial will follow in St. John's (Gernant's) Cemetery, Ontelaunee Twp. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., in the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit

www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on May 8, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force bullet World War II bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.