Ralph C. Leinbach Jr., 90, of Wyomissing, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Born in St. Lawrence, Pa., he was the son of the late Ralph C. Leinbach Sr., and Carrie (Hilbert) Leinbach. He was married for 66 wonderful years to Dorace (Witman) Leinbach, who passed in 2017.

A 1946 graduate of the former Mt. Penn High School, Ralph served two tours of duty with the U.S. Marine Corps before graduating from Lehigh University with a B.S. in metallurgical engineering in 1954. After a year in the

Atomic Power Division of Babcock and Wilcox, Ralph joined Carpenter Technology Corporation in 1955. He

began his 33-year career at Carpenter as a research

metallurgist, rising to group vice president of the

Carpenter Steel Division, and retiring as senior vice

president of Technology and Engineering.

Ralph holds a number of patents in steel processing and was the recipient of numerous awards within the iron and steel industry. He was a Fellow of the American Society of Metals and a member of numerous technical societies. Following his retirement he served on the board of Reading Alloys Corporation, the board of the Reading Music

Foundation and the Berks County Golf Association.

In his youth, Ralph enjoyed playing baseball, horseback riding and playing trombone in local jazz bands. Later in life his interests turned to golf, hunting and fishing, bridge and thoroughbred racing.

Ralph is survived by a son, Eric and his partner, Judy Geibel, Easton; by daughters, Tracy Leinbach, Pinehurst, N.C., and Lori Leinbach, wife of Charles Linton, Southborough, Mass.; and son-in-law, Thomas Kocher, Sinking Spring. Also surviving is a granddaughter, Megan, Southborough, Mass.; grandson, Michael, husband of

Stephanie, West Lawn; great-grandchildren, Quinn and

Ezra; sister, Marilyn, Thibodaux, La.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Jan (Leinbach) Kocher; and sisters, Martha Angstadt and Beverly Bieber.

Services will be private at the request of the family.

