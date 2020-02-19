|
|
Ralph L. Koller, 84, of Kutztown PA, passed away on February 16th 2020. Son of the late William and Edna (Hatt) Koller. Retired from Electro Space Fabricators, Topton PA. Surviving is his wife of 63 years Shirley (Moyer); two sons, Ralph Alan Koller and wife Lisa (Dunn), and Rex R. Koller and wife Teresa (Angstadt); grandson, Chad Alan Koller and step-grandson, John weinsteiger; also a sister Dolores Reppert. At Ralph request there will be no services.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020