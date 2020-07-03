We are sad to announce the passing of Ralph T. “Tom” Martin, Jr., 83, of Mount Joy, PA, on June 25, 2020. Tom (as he was known to family and friends) went peacefully of natural causes at St. Anne’s Retirement Community in the Skilled Nursing unit. He was born in Reading PA, the son of the late Ralph T., Sr. and Mildred Schell. Tom was married to his loving wife Joanne (Piontek) for 48 years. Tom graduated from Reading High School. His entire career was in the plastics distribution field, starting at Polymer Industries in Reading. He worked for various companies in different positions as an East Coast sales manager and as a Branch Manager. At one point he owned his own business, Martin Plastics in Lancaster, PA. Tom inherited his love of hunting, fishing, boating and camping from his father. Always a loving family man, besides his wife, Joanne, he is survived by his three children, Jeffrey (husband of the late Claire) of Belmar, NJ, Melissa of Lancaster, and Justin (husband of Liz) of Seattle, WA; also surviving are his two grandchildren, Alexa and Jeremy. We need to mention his fur-baby, Cookie, who chose him at the ASPCA. He was predeceased by his loving daughter, Kristy and his sister, Nancy Koch (wife of George)of Reading. We want to express our sincerest thanks to all the nurses and medical staff at St. Anne’s, to the entire staff that cared for his well-being, and to the administration who are the backbone of St. Anne’s wonderful community. A memorial celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 25 at 11 a.m. at the Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, Inc., 910 Chestnut St., Reading, PA, 19602. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Tom’s name to St. Anne’s Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Ave, Columbia, PA, 17512, where he received extraordinary and compassionate care.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store