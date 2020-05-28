Ralph S. Naulty, 97, formerly of Whitfield, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 as a guest of ManorCare Laureldale. He was the widower of Marion A. (Black) Naulty, who passed away on May 31, 1992. Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Howard Naulty and Katharine (Mehler) Naulty-Cramp-Wilkins. He was a 1940 graduate of Girard College and went on to study at Temple University, receiving his Master’s in 1949. He enlisted in the United States Army Air Forces and was stationed in England during World War II. After his honorable discharge, Ralph settled in the Reading area and accepted a position teaching business classes at Reading High School. He retired from the Wilson School District in 1986 after 39 years as an educator. For the last five years, Ralph has resided with his daughter in her family’s West Lawn residence. Ralph was a member of St. Peter’s U.C.C. Ralph enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family. Ralph is survived by his children: Dr. Stuart A., husband of Cheryl Naulty, of Murray, KY; Robert D., husband of Jeanice Naulty; and Mary L., wife of Randy L. Putt, of West Lawn. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Bryan A. Putt, Jonathan R. Putt, Matthew T. Putt, Christopher S. Naulty, and Alicia J. Naulty, and his great grandchildren, Madelyn A. Putt, Asher Paul W. Putt, Katelyn M. Putt, Natalie M. Putt, Devon Christopherson, and Isabella M. Naulty. In addition to his wife, Marion, Ralph was predeceased by his grandsons, Marc A. Putt and Robert T. Naulty, and his brothers, Albert and Charles. He was also predeceased by his faithful companion, Casper. In lieu of flowers, Ralph’s family asks that donations in his memory be made to St. Peter’s U.C.C. 2901 Curtis Rd, Reading, PA 19609. Services will be help privately at the convenience of the family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 28 to May 30, 2020.