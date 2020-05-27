Ralph R. Wagner Ralph R. Wagner, 89, passed away in his Shoemakersville home on Monday, May 26, 2020. He was the husband of the late Effie L. (Kershner) Wagner. Born in Centre Twp. on July 24, 1930, he was a son of the late William and Estella M. (Wagner) Wagner. Ralph served in the US Army during the Korean War, honorably discharging in 1954. He was employed first with Maiers Bakery for 18 years as a mixer and then with Fleetwood Snacks as a mixer until retirement in 1993. Ralph was a member of Pike Twp. Relief Association and the Union Fire Co. #1 in Hamburg. He was known to ride around town on his scooter. Ralph loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Surviving are a daughter: Jean L. (Wagner) and her husband, David Camacho of Womelsdorf; a son: Douglas R. Wagner and his wife, Vicki of Shoemakersville; three grandchildren: Clayton Wagner and his wife, Nikki, Marlee (Wagner) Grimm and her husband, Zach and Mark Amour and his wife, Kerri and three great grandchildren: Noah Amour, Abigail Amour and Rhett Wagner. Also surviving is a sister: Helen (Wagner) Long of Hamburg. Ralph is predeceased by three brothers: Raymond, Willie and Stanley Wagner and a sister: Dorothy (Wagner) Nester. At Ralph’s request, services are private and at the convenience of the family. The Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg is honored to assist the Wagner family. Fond memories, tributes and condolences can be made at www.burkeydriscoll.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 27 to May 28, 2020.