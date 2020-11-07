1/2
Ralph Riegel
Ralph L. Riegel, 90, of West Lawn, passed away November 6, 2020 at his son’s residence. He was the husband of the late Hildegard E. (Drexel) Riegel, who passed away Jan. 12, 2017. Ralph, a son of the late Charles A. and Margarette (Shaefer) Riegel, was born in Lower Heidelberg Twp. He is survived by three sons, Steven M. Riegel, husband of Naomi, Monroe, MI, Dennis A. Riegel, husband of Gale, Cumru Twp., and Gary L. Riegel, partner of Christine Corcoran, Spring Twp.; five grandchildren, Jason E. Riegel, husband of Erika, Jeffrey A. Riegel, husband of Patricia, Bradley D. Riegel, partner of Carla Sole, Crystal C. Riegel, and Tiffany A., wife of Taylor A. Hart; and five great grandchildren, Camden E. Riegel, Kynzie N. Riegel, David A. Hart, Sienna B. Riegel, and Reagan L. Hart. He was preceded in death by two brothers John and Marvin Riegel; and a sister, Amelia Speicher. Ralph was a member of St. John’s (Hain’s) UCC, Wernersville. He was a 1949 graduate of Wilson High School and retired in 1994 after 44 ½ years at UGI. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #549, West Reading, where he has been a member since 1986, and a member of the Rajah Shrine. He was a past cub scout master in West Wyomissing for two years. He was a founder of the West Wyomissing Athletic Assoc. from back in the 1960’s and a member of Owl’s. Ralph enjoyed spending time with his family. The family would like to express their appreciation for the exceptional care given to Ralph by Heartland Hospice. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 10-11:00 a.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hain’s Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA  22116-7023. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2020.
