Ralph K. Schubel, 92, of West Lawn, passed away
Monday, August 26, 2019, at Reading Hospital and Medical
Center, West Reading.
Ralph was born in Painfield, N.J., on November 24, 1926, a son of the late Laura (Spering) and Henry Schubel.
He was the husband of Nancy L. (Houser) Schubel.
Mr. Schubel graduated from Cranford High School, N.J. He served in the U.S. Air Force in WW II; he was a manager at Seisler's Machine Shop, retired in 1988.
Ralph is survived by two daughters, Karen L., wife of Gerald Jones, of Florida, Janet D., wife of Randall Rhoads, of Ephrata; a son, Brian S., husband of Marie Schubel, of Wernersville. Ralph is also survived by two brothers,
Donald Schubel, of West Virginia, David Schubel, of New Jersey; and he is also survived by six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services are private at the convenience of family. The Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading, is in charge of the
arrangements. Online condolences may be made at
www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 29, 2019