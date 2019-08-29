Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 372-1624
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Schubel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Schubel


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Schubel Obituary

Ralph K. Schubel, 92, of West Lawn, passed away

Monday, August 26, 2019, at Reading Hospital and Medical

Center, West Reading.

Ralph was born in Painfield, N.J., on November 24, 1926, a son of the late Laura (Spering) and Henry Schubel.

He was the husband of Nancy L. (Houser) Schubel.

Mr. Schubel graduated from Cranford High School, N.J. He served in the U.S. Air Force in WW II; he was a manager at Seisler's Machine Shop, retired in 1988.

Ralph is survived by two daughters, Karen L., wife of Gerald Jones, of Florida, Janet D., wife of Randall Rhoads, of Ephrata; a son, Brian S., husband of Marie Schubel, of Wernersville. Ralph is also survived by two brothers,

Donald Schubel, of West Virginia, David Schubel, of New Jersey; and he is also survived by six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Services are private at the convenience of family. The Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading, is in charge of the

arrangements. Online condolences may be made at

www.sandersfuneral.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now