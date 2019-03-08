Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Seaman.

Ralph D. Seaman, 90, of Rittenhouse Village at

Muhlenberg and formerly of Centre Twp., passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Penn State Health-St. Joseph Medical Center.

He was the husband of Delores M. "Lollie" (Young)

Seaman. They were married on February 18, 1950, and

celebrated 69 years of marriage.

Born in Centre Twp., he was the son of the late Henry S. and Elda M. (Kiebach) Seaman. Ralph was a 1949 graduate of Ontelaunee High School. He was a steel worker for 40 years for Dana Corporation, Reading, retiring in 1988.

Ralph was a member of Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity, Leesport, where he was a member of the choir. He was a member of Central Berks Lions Club, Centerport, the Temple and Goodwill Fire Companies and Central Berks Fire Company, Centerport, and the Blue Mountain Senior Citizens, Shartlesville. Ralph loved to go fishing and roller skating. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandsons and great-grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Charles D. Seaman, widower of Cheryl S. (Graybill) Seaman, Bern Twp., and Donna M. (Seaman), wife of George Riegel,

Hamburg; son-in-law, Emory Delbo, and his wife, Martha, Shoemakersville; three grandsons: Hank Hoover, and his wife, Tonia, Brad Hoover and Shawn Delbo, and his wife, Melissa; two step-granddaughters, Amanda Mrenna, wife of John, and Candace Delbo; and four great-grandchildren.

Ralph was predeceased by his daughter, Joyce A.

(Seaman) Delbo; and siblings: Leroy and Raymond Seaman, Mabel Koller and Mazie Fields.

Services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street,

Leesport. Burial will follow in St. John's (Gernant's)

Cemetery, Ontelaunee Twp. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Monday, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be sent to: Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity, 102 Apple Street, Leesport, PA 19533. For online condolences, please visit,

www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



