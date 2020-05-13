Ralph Sweigart
1931 - 2020
Ralph M. Sweigart, 88, of Bernville, passed away on May 11, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon, PA. He was born on November 30, 1931 to the late Luther and Sadie (Meckley) Sweigart in West Cocalico Township, Lancaster. Ralph worked as a flagger for Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for a number of years before retiring in 1991. On September 22, 2001 he married Esther (Hollenbach) with whom he shared 18 years of marriage. He was a lifetime member of both Shartlesville Community Fire Company #1 and Strausstown Volunteer Fire Company #1. Ralph was also an active member of Zion Blue Mountain UCC for over 30 years. In addition to his wife, Esther, Ralph is survived by his son Eugene D. Sweigart husband of Brenda of Strausstown; Three step daughters, Ruth (Knight) Crouse wife of Eric of Hellertown, Lillian (Knight) Keener of Bernville and Marie (Smith) Williams wife of Lynton of Hamburg; Two Grandchildren, eleven step Grandchildren, six Great Grandchildren, fourteen step Great Grandchildren and one Great-Great Grandchild. Also surviving is one step sister, Edith Nestro of West Reading. A graveside service will be held privately at the Strausstown Cemetery, Strausstown, PA with Rev. Jason W. Stump officiating. Memorials in Ralph's name may be made to Zion Blue Mountain United Church of Christ, 6573 Old Rt.22, Bernville, PA 19506. Online condolences can be given at www.MilkinsTrymbiskiFuneralHome.com

