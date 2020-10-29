Ralph Thomas Kahler Ralph Thomas Kahler, 91, formerly of Wernersville, PA entered eternal rest on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Laurel Center, Hamburg. Born August 7, 1929 in Pitman, PA he was a cherished son of the late George and Emma (Berger) Kahler. Ralph was employed for 43½ years with Penn Optical as an eyeglass examiner, retiring in 1992, Ralph was always ready for a game of shuffleboard, dominos or pinochle. He was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching sports on T.V. With his unique style of humor, he enjoyed making others laugh. Ralph’s spirit will be carried on by his wife, Ardell May (Smith) Kahler; son Thomas Kahler and his wife Susan, of Bernville; and sister Pauline Wagner. Ralph also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews to treasure his memory. In addition to his parents, Ralph was greeted in heaven by his 2 brothers William and Franklin Kahler and sister Verna Esterly. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, Reiffton. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, burial will be private at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reiffton. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ralph’s memory may be made to Abilities in Motion - Center for Independent Living, 210 N 5th St., Reading, Pennsylvania 19601 or by visiting https://www.abilitiesinmotion.org/donate
. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.aumansinc.com
for the Kahler family.