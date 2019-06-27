Ralph J. Zechman Jr., 70, of Frostproof, Fla., formerly of Grantville, Pa., passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at home.

Born in Schuylkill County, Pa., on July 18, 1948, he was the son of the late Ralph and Betty (Aungst) Zechman.

He was retired from Associated Wholesaler Inc.

Ralph loved hunting, fishing and spending time with

family and his beloved dog, Vegas.

Surviving are his wife of 14 years, Susan M. (Zimmerman) Zechman; four children: Marlin Zechman, and wife, Jodi, of Douglassville, Stacey Zechman, of Bethel, Brent Zechman, and wife, Danielle, of Lewisberry, Sean Zechman, and wife, Kaci, of Mt. Vernon, Ky.; four stepchildren: Amy Mahoski and Donald Tobias, of Lebanon, William Tobias, of Mt.

Vernon, Ky., Kelly Jaynes, of Duncannon; 16

grandchildren; two brothers, Leon Zechman and wife, Myra, Kenneth Zechman, and wife, Lori, of Pine Grove; stepsister, LaRue Lenard, of Jackson, Tenn.; stepbrother, James Zechman, and wife, Debra, of Annville; nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., at the Outwood Lutheran Church, 934 Oak Grove Road, Pine Grove, PA, with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. There will be visitation from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m., at the church. Interment will follow in Outwood Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2140 County Road 540A, Lakeland, FL 33813 in his memory.

You may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.



