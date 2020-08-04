Randa Jean Buckwalter Randa Jean Buckwalter, 41, of Denver, passed away at home on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 after a 3 ½ month battle with ALS. She was the companion of Jim McFeely. She was the wife of the late David Buckwalter who died in 2013. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Barbara Sauder Sweigart and the late Donald Lee Hendrix. She was the step daughter of Tony Bartgis. Randa had been employed as an Advanced EMT with the Warwick Ambulance Association. She was a graduate of Garden Spot High School and attend Pine Grove Church in Bowmansville. She enjoyed taking her kids to the beach, photography, and volunteering with the Fivepointville Ambulance. Her greatest joy she in life was being a mom. Surviving besides her companion, mother, and step father are five children, Chance, Gage, Jaycey, Marlee and Kinley; step children, Nicole and Christine; brothers, Jesse, Travis and Waytt; grandmothers, Arlene Sauder and Grandma Catbird; and her best friend, Brooke. The family would like to thank the neighbors, Fivepointville Ambulance Association, the people from Pine Grove Church and the surrounding community for the love and support shown to Randa and the family over the last few months. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, at 12:30 P.M. at Ranck’s United Methodist Cemetery, 700 Ranck Road, New Holland, PA with Pastor Shane Symolon officiating. A viewing will be held at the Groff High Funeral Home on Saturday from 9:00 A.M. until 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Randa’s memory may be made to the ALS Association, Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com