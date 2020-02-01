Home

Randal Alan DeLandry, born February 16, 1945, passed away early in the morning of January 27, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Artist, Designer, and Architect is survived by his loving companion of 34 years, Ellen Novelli; two brothers, Ronald and Donald (Carol) Landry; and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his only child, Alexia DeLandry; his beloved Bichon Frise, Tom; and his father, Garland Hamby; mother, Beverly (Keiler); and step-father, Eugene Landry. Randal, an alumni with a Masters and Bachelors of Arts from Illinois Institute of Technology, and Graphic Design, Art Institute of Chicago, Illinois, had over 45 years of architectural, exhibit and interior design experience. He wore many hats over his career, including design and construction manager, kitchen and bathroom designer, and custom design project manager. He worked on a variety of projects of historical significance in London, England; Paris, France; and Florence, Italy. His combined architectural coordination and exhibit design on projects included the National Science Center of Malaysia, The National Science and Technology Museum, Kaosiung, Taiwan, for the Transportation and Civilization Gallery. Most notably he contributed to the design for renovations of the United States Library of Congress in 1997. Randal received awards from AIA, AID, and NSID for his contributions over the years. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 N 9th Street, Reading, is in charge of arrangements. No memorial services are planned. In lieu of flowers, a fundraiser has been established to support his final internment request: https://everloved.com/life-of/randal-delandry/donate/
