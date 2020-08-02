Randall Dietrich

Randall E. (Buz) Dietrich, Sr., 80, of Reading, passed away Friday, July 31st, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center. Randall was born in Reading, on May 30, 1940, a son of the late Twila M. (Boyer) and Earl M. Dietrich. Buz was a 1958 Reading High School, Graduate and a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God,W.Lawn. He served in the U.S. Navy . Buz was employed as head custodian at 12th & Marion School in Reading . He was employed by the Reading School district for 33 years. Buz was past president of the Rising Sun A.A. Scout Master for Troop 307, Mt. Penn and Troop 312 in Reading; He was Scout Master for 25 years, He was also involved in Teamsters Local # 429. He was also assistant wrestling coach at SW Junior high for 5 years. Buz is survived by a daughter, Lisa-Ayn M. Dietrich of Reading and two sons Randall E. Dietrich. Jr.,f iance of Amy Potter of Reading; Andrew M. Dietrich,husband of Carina of S. Spring; Buz is also survived by two sisters, JoAnne M. Riedel, of Reading; Sharon L. Missimer, of Leesport. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren Corrin,Connor, Madison, Kayla, Alyssa, Drew and 3 great grandchildren, Benicio Ruiz, Maribella and Jaxon, and many nieces and nephews. Viewing will be will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM on Thursday, August 6th at Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc.1501 N. 11th St., Reading Religious service will follow at 10:30 am. Interment in Laureldale Cemetery . Family and friends may sign online register at www.sandersfuneral.com
