1/
Randall Dietrich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randall E. (Buz) Dietrich, Sr., 80, of Reading, passed away Friday, July 31st, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center. Randall was born in Reading, on May 30, 1940, a son of the late Twila M. (Boyer) and Earl M. Dietrich. Buz was a 1958 Reading High School, Graduate and a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God,W.Lawn. He served in the U.S. Navy . Buz was employed as head custodian at 12th & Marion School in Reading . He was employed by the Reading School district for 33 years. Buz was past president of the Rising Sun A.A. Scout Master for Troop 307, Mt. Penn and Troop 312 in Reading; He was Scout Master for 25 years, He was also involved in Teamsters Local # 429. He was also assistant wrestling coach at SW Junior high for 5 years. Buz is survived by a daughter, Lisa-Ayn M. Dietrich of Reading and two sons Randall E. Dietrich. Jr.,f iance of Amy Potter of Reading; Andrew M. Dietrich,husband of Carina of S. Spring; Buz is also survived by two sisters, JoAnne M. Riedel, of Reading; Sharon L. Missimer, of Leesport. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren Corrin,Connor, Madison, Kayla, Alyssa, Drew and 3 great grandchildren, Benicio Ruiz, Maribella and Jaxon, and many nieces and nephews. Viewing will be will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM on Thursday, August 6th at Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc.1501 N. 11th St., Reading Religious service will follow at 10:30 am. Interment in Laureldale Cemetery . Family and friends may sign online register at www.sandersfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 372-1624
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved