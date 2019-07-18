Randall J. Garber, 62, of Boyertown, Pa., passed away July 14 at the Reading Hospital after courageously battling an unexpected illness.

"Randy" is survived by his loving wife,

Debra L., along with his two daughters,

Pamela L. Bernet, wife of Shawn Bernet, and Paula M.

Diamond, wife of Kevin Diamond. He is also survived by eight adoring grandchildren: Morgan, Emma, Kelton, Liam, Iden, Varik Diamond, Magdalena and Mallory Bernet. Lastly he leaves behind his brother, Russell and his wife, Marilyn Garber.

He is predeceased by his parents, Helen and Russell Garber Sr.

"Randy" loved spending time with his wife and

daughters. Spending quality time at the beach fishing on their boat is what he enjoyed most. "Randy" loved deer hunting and time at the mountains with his family. He took great pride in working alongside his brother in the family drilling business. Most importantly, he taught his family the love of Jesus Christ.

Cremation Society of Berks County Inc., is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.BerksCremations.com.



