Randall L. “Randy” Meiser, 55, of Spring Township, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 8:15 a.m. in his residence. He was the husband of Sharon K. (Wentzel) Meiser. Born in Reading, Randy was the son of Glenn E. and Catherine J. (Lauver) Meiser, of Shoemakersville. Randy attended Trinity Bible Fellowship Church in Blandon and was the owner of RLM Home Improvements and a master carpenter. He loved his family, was an avid NASCAR fan, especially of Rusty Wallace, enjoyed fishing and was a fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Flyers. In addition to his wife, Sharon, and his parents, Randy is survived by his son, Jereme L. Meiser, husband of Chelsea J. Meiser, of Wyomissing Hills; and his grandson, Ryder L. Meiser. He is also survived by his brother, Ronald L. Meiser, husband of Elaine S. Meiser, of Shoemakersville; and Randy’s mother- and father-in-law, J. Norman and Janet F. Wentzel, of Wernersville. Funeral service will be held in Trinity Bible Fellowship Church, 220 Main Street, Blandon, Monday, November 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Dan L. Williams will officiate. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive relatives and friends in Trinity Bible Fellowship Church, Monday, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Kentucky Spinal Cord Injury Research Center, 511 South Floyd Street, Room 616, Louisville, KY 40202, in memory of Mr. Randall L. Meiser. Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019