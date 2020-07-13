1/
Randall R. Wickizer
Randall R. Wickizer Randall R. Wickizer, 55, of Boyertown, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was the son of Charlotte M. (Duff) Wickizer and the late Joseph W. Wickizer. Randall was a member of the Pikeville Sportsman Club, the Boyertown Rod and Gun Club the Sleepy Hollow AC. He enjoyed hunting and his many vehicle projects and loved spending time with his family. Surviving with his mother is daughter Macy Query, wife of Ross and grandchildren Cole and Adalyn Query. Along with his father, he is predeceased by his brother Rick Wickizer. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 10:30AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 1020 E. Phila. Ave., Gilbertville, PA 19525 with visitation from 9:00AM to 10:30AM. A private burial will be held at a later date at the family’s convenience. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home at the above address to defray funeral costs. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Debra Hilbert
Family
