Randall R. Wickizer Randall R. Wickizer, 55, of Boyertown, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was the son of Charlotte M. (Duff) Wickizer and the late Joseph W. Wickizer. Randall was a member of the Pikeville Sportsman Club, the Boyertown Rod and Gun Club the Sleepy Hollow AC. He enjoyed hunting and his many vehicle projects and loved spending time with his family. Surviving with his mother is daughter Macy Query, wife of Ross and grandchildren Cole and Adalyn Query. Along with his father, he is predeceased by his brother Rick Wickizer. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 10:30AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 1020 E. Phila. Ave., Gilbertville, PA 19525 with visitation from 9:00AM to 10:30AM. A private burial will be held at a later date at the family’s convenience. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home at the above address to defray funeral costs. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com