Randall W. Schroeder, 91, formerly of Kutztown, died Friday, April 10, 2020, in Legend at Lititz. He was the widower of Betty M. (Baker) Schroeder, who died December 21, 2011. Born in Albany Township, Randall was a son of the late Miles L. and Florence E. (Wisser) Schroeder. He honorably and faithfully served our country as a veteran of the United States Army with service during the Korean War. Randall was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Kutztown. Mr. Schroeder was employed as a carpenter for 14 years at Kutztown University, retiring in 1991. Prior to that he was a Home Heating Fuel Delivery Driver for the former Geo. Y. Brubaker, Inc., Kutztown, for 25 years. An avid hunter and fisherman, Randall was a member of Kempton and Kutztown Rod and Gun Clubs. He taught all his kids and grandchildren how to fish. And he loved to talk. He will be missed by many. SURVIVORS: Daughters: Eileen E. Schroeder, Madison, WI; Joan L. (Schroeder), wife of Brett Miller, Quarryville; Barbara L. Schroeder, wife of Jonathan Peters, State College; son, Nelson R., husband of Iris (Robertshaw) Schroeder, Wernersville. Other survivors include a sister, Sandra (Schroeder) Platfoot, Fredericksburg, TX; There are ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Randall was predeceased by siblings, Warren, Denton and Carl Schroeder and Miriam (Schroeder) Miller. Funeral Services for Randall are private at the convenience of the family. Interment in New Bethel Zion Cemetery, Grimville. The family requests contributions be made in Randall’s memory to Trinity Lutheran Church, 357 West Main Street, Kutztown, PA 19530. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020