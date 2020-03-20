|
|
Randall “Randy” H. Wynings, age 69, of Boyertown, passed away Wednesday, March 18, at Phoenixville Hospital. Born July 27, 1950, in Pottstown, Pa., he was the son of Howard “Pete” and Alma M. (Britcher) Wynings. Randy was a graduate of Boyertown Senior High School and West Chester University. He retired from IBEW Local 126, where he worked as a heavy equipment operator. Randy loved football, baseball, hunting and fishing. He was the offensive coordinator of the Bandits semi-pro football team, and is part of the Boyertown High School football hall of fame. Randy is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda (Mauger) Wynings; daughter, Tracy (John) Boettner; son, Randy A. (Abby) Wynings; and grandson, Randy M. Wynings. In keeping with the wishes of Randall, there will be no funeral services. Memorial contributions may be made to an organization of your choice.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020