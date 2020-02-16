|
|
Randolph M. “Murph” Kimrey, 58, of Alsace Township, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, in his residence. He was the husband of Donna M. Boyer. Born in Reading, Mr. Kimrey was the son of the late Harold and Vincenza J. (LaFata) Kimrey. He was the owner of Perimeter Fence and Construction. Mr. Kimrey was an avid San Francisco 49ers football fan, enjoyed family picnics and gatherings. He loved his pets, and was a music enthusiast, provided sound and lighting for area bands. In addition to his beloved wife, Donna, he is survived by his sisters, Joanne Razer, wife of the late Ronnie Razor, of Reading; and Theresa Schumard, wife of Richard Barber, of Shillington. Several nieces and nephews; and two stepdaughters, Kelly Manbeck Riggle; and Brittany E. Manbeck, of Ephrata. Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held in Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights, Friday, February 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Amy S. Landis, Certified Celebrant, will officiate. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 North 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604, in memory of Mr. Randolph M. Kimrey. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020