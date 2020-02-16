Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1605 Rockland St
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 376-0985
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1605 Rockland St
Reading, PA 19604
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1605 Rockland St
Reading, PA 19604
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Randolph Kimrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randolph Kimrey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randolph Kimrey Obituary
Randolph M. “Murph” Kimrey, 58, of Alsace Township, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, in his residence. He was the husband of Donna M. Boyer. Born in Reading, Mr. Kimrey was the son of the late Harold and Vincenza J. (LaFata) Kimrey. He was the owner of Perimeter Fence and Construction. Mr. Kimrey was an avid San Francisco 49ers football fan, enjoyed family picnics and gatherings. He loved his pets, and was a music enthusiast, provided sound and lighting for area bands. In addition to his beloved wife, Donna, he is survived by his sisters, Joanne Razer, wife of the late Ronnie Razor, of Reading; and Theresa Schumard, wife of Richard Barber, of Shillington. Several nieces and nephews; and two stepdaughters, Kelly Manbeck Riggle; and Brittany E. Manbeck, of Ephrata. Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held in Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights, Friday, February 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Amy S. Landis, Certified Celebrant, will officiate. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 North 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604, in memory of Mr. Randolph M. Kimrey. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randolph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -