Randy D. Himmelberger, 62, of Boyertown, husband of Donna L. (Rothenberger) Himmelberger, passed away peacefully Monday, March 25, 2019, at his residence.

Born in Allentown, he was the son of Shirley J. (Gehris) and the late Dennis Louis Himmelberger.

Randy was a graduate of Brandywine Heights High School and Lincoln Technical Institute and served in the U.S. Army. He was a former member of the Berks County HOG. Randy was a former (30 year) employee of Reading Crane & Engineering Company.

Surviving along with his wife and mother are two sons, Jamie J. Himmelberger, husband of Heather, and Ryan D. Himmelberger; three grandchildren: Shayla E., Ashlyn F. and Jayse J. Himmelberger; and one sister, Sandra Miller, wife of Dennis; and two brothers, Scott and Kyle; and two beloved dogs, Elli and Tanner.

Randy enjoyed viewing wildlife, both in his backyard woods and while traveling. He enjoyed playing poker, which became his non-work pastime. In the 1990s, he

became an avid boater, spending long summer days on Lake Wallenpaupack with family and friends. He always

enjoyed traveling. Maine (along with the lobster) was one of his favorite destinations. He did some extensive

traveling on his Harley, from Maine to the Florida Keys, to Louisiana, Montana, and Canada and everywhere in

between.

A funeral service will be held Monday, April 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc., 1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville, with Rev.

Linda Kozlowski officiating. Burial will follow at Niantic Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Randy's memory to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508.

