Randy L. Bowers Obituary
Randy L. Bowers, 59, of Blandon, passed away April 15, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Deborah Ann (Smith) Bowers. They would have celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on July 7th. Born in Slatington, he was the son of Harry “Tiny” and Ann (Christ) Bowers. Randy was a Production Supervisor for most of his working career last working for A Treehouse Foods, Inc., in Womelsdorf. He previously worked for Godiva Chocolatier. He was a graduate of Slatington High School. Randy loved vacations, and was an avid NASCAR fan, having attended Daytona since he was a child. He was of the Lutheran faith. Survivors: Loving Wife; Parents; Daughters, Shannon M. Fisher and Erin C. Pietrulewicz and her husband Richard; sister Denise Little; Grandchildren, Gracelyn Fisher, Stella and Scarlet Pietrulewicz. Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus. Contributions: May be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at .
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
