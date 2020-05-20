Randy L. Weidner Randy L Weidner, 57 Reading, sadly passed away on Thursday May 14 at Penn State Health - St Joseph Hospital after fighting COVID-19 for 3 weeks. He was the son of Eleanor (Emore) Weidner and the late Clarence M. Weidner. He was a member of Becker’s St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Molltown, Richmond Twp. Randy worked for numerous companies during his life: JP Mascaro & Son, Kutztown Foundry, and was working at Levan Machine when he passed. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and fixing cars in his spare time. He was a “jack of all trades”. He also loved helping anyone with almost anything. He was an avid NASCAR fan. Randy is survived by his mother, Eleanor; his children David L. Weidner of Birdsboro and Desiree N. (Weidner) Viejegas of Reading; his brothers, Robert A. Weidner, Fleetwood; Roger C., husband of Tammy Weidner, Lenhartsville; Roy M., husband of Sonia Weidner, Lebanon; and Richard D. Weidner, Fleetwood; a sister, Charlene M. Weidner, Fleetwood; and numerous nephews and nieces. Henninger Funeral Home in Reading is handling arrangements. No funeral service will be held due to COVID-19 pandemic.



