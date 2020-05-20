Randy L. Weidner
Randy L. Weidner Randy L Weidner, 57 Reading, sadly passed away on Thursday May 14 at Penn State Health - St Joseph Hospital after fighting COVID-19 for 3 weeks. He was the son of Eleanor (Emore) Weidner and the late Clarence M. Weidner. He was a member of Becker’s St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Molltown, Richmond Twp. Randy worked for numerous companies during his life: JP Mascaro & Son, Kutztown Foundry, and was working at Levan Machine when he passed. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and fixing cars in his spare time. He was a “jack of all trades”. He also loved helping anyone with almost anything. He was an avid NASCAR fan. Randy is survived by his mother, Eleanor; his children David L. Weidner of Birdsboro and Desiree N. (Weidner) Viejegas of Reading; his brothers, Robert A. Weidner, Fleetwood; Roger C., husband of Tammy Weidner, Lenhartsville; Roy M., husband of Sonia Weidner, Lebanon; and Richard D. Weidner, Fleetwood; a sister, Charlene M. Weidner, Fleetwood; and numerous nephews and nieces. Henninger Funeral Home in Reading is handling arrangements. No funeral service will be held due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
