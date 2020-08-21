Randy Lee Schlappich, 57, of Wernersville, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 4:25 pm in Penn State Health-St. Joseph Hospital. He was the husband of Lisa Ann (Zimmerman) Schlappich whom he shared 34 years of marriage. Born in Reading, Randy was the son of the late Terry R. and Mary Ann (Button) Schlappich. He was employed by DS Smith, formerly Interstate Container in Reading as a supervisor. Randy loved his family, helping people and riding his motorcycle. He was very social and personable with a wide circle of many friends. In addition to his wife Lisa, Randy is survived by his sons Ryan R. Schlappich of Temple; Randy Lee Schlappich, Jr. of Phillipsburg, PA; Chase Taylor Schlappich at home and his grandson Orion R. Schlappich. He is also survived by his siblings Jeffrey Schlappich of Lancaster; Stacy L. Hertzog, wife of William J. Hertzog of Pennside; Kris A. King, wife of Brian King of Leesport; several nieces and nephews and his sister-in-law, Debra Madeira, wife of the late Larry Madeira. Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring, Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Amy S. Landis, Certified Celebrant will officiate. Interment will follow in St. John’s (Hain’s) Church Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home Tuesday 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. The family request that social gathering protocol and wearing of facial coverings be respected. Floral tributes would be appreciated or contributions may be made to American Heart Association
968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109 in memory of Mr. Randy Lee Schlappich. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com